UPDATE: La Crosse County supervisor suggests ethics review over administrator social media comments

The Tribune also received the email and independently found and reviewed the comment.

O'Malley was not in attendance at Thursday night's virtual meeting, telling the Tribune he is out of town, but responded to request for comment early Friday morning.

"My FB comment was not intended to be partisan. Mr. Limbaugh held no office or position. The comment was made on my own time and does not violate any County policy. And it does not represent any position of La Crosse County," O'Malley said in an email.

"However, as a public official it was an error in judgment on my part to add anything to the dialogue that has nothing to do with local government. In the future I will refrain from any FB comments on any issue, as has been my usual practice," he said.

The position of County Administrator is appointed.

The death of Limbaugh has brought out a mixed bag of responses, many on the right side of the aisle praising him for his work for conservative ideals, but many others making it a point to draw on some of his more controversial moments, including segments he ran mocking the deaths of gay men who had AIDS, among others.