Update: Body found in Lake Winona

The body of a 62-year-old man was pulled from Lake Winona Wednesday.

Rescue crews were summoned early Wednesday afternoon after a report of a man falling off a paddle board and not resurfacing.

Crews used three dive/rescue boats on the southeast corner of Lake Winona – including one boat equipped with sonar.

The body was reported recovered at 3:05 p.m. No information about the victim was available.

Crews from the Winona Fire Department, Pickwick Fire Department, Winona County Dive and Rescue, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted.

