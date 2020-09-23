 Skip to main content
Update: Body found/identified in Lake Winona
Rescue attempt

Crews were searching Lake Winona Wednesday after a report that a man had fallen in but did not resurface.

 Josh DeLaRosa/Winona Daily News

The body of a 62-year-old man was pulled from Lake Winona Wednesday.

Rescue crews were summoned early Wednesday afternoon after a report of a man falling off a paddle board and not resurfacing.

Crews used three dive/rescue boats on the southeast corner of Lake Winona – including one boat equipped with sonar.

The body, identified as Paul Francis Jaszewski, 62, of Winona, was reported recovered at 3:05 p.m. 

Crews from the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Police Department, Winona Ambulance Services, Winona Fire Department, Pickwick Fire Department, Goodview Fire Department, Winona County Dive and Rescue, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted.

