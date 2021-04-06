 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Another COVID-19 vaccine opportunity scheduled for Wednesday
UPDATE: Another COVID-19 vaccine opportunity scheduled for Wednesday

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

Another appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Wednesday in Winona County.

Anyone 18 years old or older can sign up for the clinic, no matter what health conditions or careers they may have, the county announced Wednesday.

Originally the clinic was limited to people who are at high risk for COVID-19.

Only Moderna will be offered, limiting the clinic to only adults, as Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17 year olds.

The vaccine clinic is being hosted by Winona County from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be located at the East End Recreation Center in Winona.

To sign up for an appointment, visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/reg/2012666569 or call 507-457-6375 if needing assistance to register.

