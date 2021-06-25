Unidentified deceased man found in Mississippi River near Winona

A body was found in the Mississippi River Friday across the main channel from Winona near Aghaming Park, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.
The body was in the water south of the beach area.
The body, which was found around 10:45 a.m., is of a white male who is estimated to be at least 60 years old.
Officials are currently unable to identify the man.
If someone has any information possibly related to the incident, call the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office at 608-685-4433.
Rachel Mergen
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Rachel Mergen can be reached at 507-453-3522.
