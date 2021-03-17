UK COVID-19 variant found in La Crosse County, standard precautions advised

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It makes it all the more important to adhere to these same measures now especially with the vaccine, as the vaccine does appear to be effective against these strains and it would be a shame for us to lose ground right when the vaccine rollout is ramping up and we’re in that position to start to relieve some of the burden associated (with the coronavirus),” O’Horo says.

Early studies, the La Crosse County Health Department says, “show that current vaccines effectively reduce the risk of COVID-19 for all existing variants. However, scientists continue to study variants to better understand how easily they may be transmitted and the overall effectiveness of vaccines against them.”

Currently, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has the community strategy level at medium, which allows for 75% capacity in public places if masking and distancing is enforced, which O’Horo considers reasonable.

“Some of the reopenings happening right now, if there is adherence to safety guidelines we should continue to be safe,” O’Horo says. “Right now, with only this isolated case here that is identified, I don’t think we need to be more restrictive than the current public health guidelines, but I think it is important not to (become lax in following precautions) and when you have a chance to get vaccinated take advantage of that.”