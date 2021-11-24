U of Minnesota Extension offers 'Strategic Farming' webinar series

Pull up a chair and join in or bring the conversation with you as you go about your day. Whatever works best for you, join us this winter to discuss some of the key issues and questions around commodity crop production facing Minnesota farmers today through the “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops” webinar series.

This live, online program will provide up-to-date, research-based information to help optimize your crop management strategies for 2022.

Sessions will be held over Zoom, which can be accessed via your computer, phone or other mobile device, and run from 9 to 10 am Wednesdays, Jan. 5 through March 30, 2022.

Sessions will be very informal and open to all interested. Each session will start with a brief presentation by the discussion leaders for the day, followed by discussion framed around farmer/participant questions on the topic.

Topics and speakers include:

Jan. 5: 2022 crop fertility adjustments with Dan Kaiser, Extension nutrient management specialist, and Brad Carlson, Extension educator — water resources

Jan. 12: 2021 —The year when past indiscretions were revealed (think compaction), with Aaron Daigh, North Dakota State University, and Jodi DeJong-Hughes, Extension educator — water quality

Jan. 19: Compare and contrast: Management of corn for grain and silage, wth Joe Lauer, UW-Madison corn agronomist, and Luiz Ferrraretto, UW-Madison ruminant nutritionist

Jan. 26: New findings with sulfur fertility, with U of M nutrient management specialists and researchers

Feb. 2: Strategies for effective weed management in 2022, with U of M weed scientists and researchers

Feb. 9: Cover crops: Termination timing and planting green, with Axel Garcia y Garcia, sustainable cropping systems specialist, and Anna Cates, state soil health specialist

Feb. 16: Tar spot of corn: Status and options for this rising issue, with Dean Malvick, Extension plant pathologist, and Nathan Kleczewski, plant pathologist, GROWMARK Inc.

Feb. 23: Small grains management update, with Jochum Wiersma, Extension small grains specialist

March 2: Soybean gall midge: Knowns and unknowns, with Bruce Potter, Extension IPM specialist, Bob Koch, Extension soybean entomologist, and Gloria Melotto, graduate research assistant

March 9: Getting ready for corn insects in 2022, with Bruce Potter, Extension IPM specialist

March 16: Can we store C in a production ag system (and to what benefit)?, with Anna Cates, state soil health specialist, and Jodi DeJong-Hughes, Extension educator — water quality

March 23: Biocontrol strategies to manage pests, with George Heimpel, Extension entomologist

March 30: Taming your fertility and soil amendment input costs, with U of M Extension nutrient management specialists and researchers

For more details and to register, go to https://z.umn.edu/strategic-farming. You need only register once for the program series. At registration, please take a moment to let us know what questions you would like highlighted. There is no charge to participate, thanks to generous sponsorship from the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council. Not able to attend a day? No problem. Sessions will be recorded and posted for viewing later at your convenience.

If you are not familiar with Zoom, details will be included at registration on how to access the sessions on your computer (all you need is the link) or mobile device.

We hope you will take this opportunity to join with U of M Extension in discussing crop topics at our “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops!” program in 2022!

Liz Stah is a U of M Extension educator — crops; Phyllis Bongard is Extension content development and communications specialist.

