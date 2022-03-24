Two years since first COVID-19 case in Winona County

Two years ago on March 25, the Public Health Department announced the first two cases of COVID-19 in Winona County.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

State and local government responded quickly. Gov. Tim Walz declared a Peacetime Emergency on March 13.

On March 19, 2020, at an emergency meeting the Winona County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution declaring a local health emergency.

In those first months of the pandemic, Winona County community members faced many challenges related to COVID-19.

Residents remained resilient in the face of stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and masking.

First responders, health care workers, and public health officials were celebrated as they worked endless hours to care for and inform local citizens.

As COVID-19 infections and deaths climbed, relief finally arrived in the form of vaccines.

On December 28, 2020, the first 30 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were administered by Winona County Public Health to area emergency responders.

Thousands of county residents have received the vaccine since then.

Nearly 70% of Winona County residents chose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As knowledge of the disease evolved, many life-saving scientific advances were made in COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Local health care agencies, long-term care facilities, schools, city governments, state agencies, private pharmacies, and public health have facilitated the distribution of tests, vaccinations, and therapeutics.

Families across the country now mourn the death of over 971,000 loved ones, including 72 individuals from Winona County.

Thanks to citizens who have been masking, staying home when sick, testing, and vaccinating our community is now cautiously returning to a new normal.

COVID-19 related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are lower than they have been since the summer of 2021.

Winona County agencies remain alert to COVID-19 infection trends locally and globally. Officials continue now and, in the future, to provide up-to-date information and guidance to create a safe, healthy community.