Two years since first COVID-19 case in Winona County

On December 28, 2020, the first 30 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were administered by Winona County Public Health to area emergency responders.
Thousands of county residents have received the vaccine since then.
Nearly 70% of Winona County residents chose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
As knowledge of the disease evolved, many life-saving scientific advances were made in COVID-19 testing and treatment.
Local health care agencies, long-term care facilities, schools, city governments, state agencies, private pharmacies, and public health have facilitated the distribution of tests, vaccinations, and therapeutics.
Families across the country now mourn the death of over 971,000 loved ones, including 72 individuals from Winona County.
Thanks to citizens who have been masking, staying home when sick, testing, and vaccinating our community is now cautiously returning to a new normal.
COVID-19 related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are lower than they have been since the summer of 2021.
Winona County agencies remain alert to COVID-19 infection trends locally and globally. Officials continue now and, in the future, to provide up-to-date information and guidance to create a safe, healthy community.
