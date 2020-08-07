Two Winona men arrested after police discover 72 grams of methamphetamine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Winona men are in custody at the Winona County Jail after deputies found them with both methamphetamine and heroin Thursday afternoon.

Bradley Michael Suchla, 30, of Winona was arrested and referred for first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies executed a search warrant in the 300 block of West 12th Street in Winona.

With Suchla was Craig Ray Hanville, 47, of Winona, who was also arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, upon execution of the search warrant, authorities found 72 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.29 grams of suspected heroin, $360 in cash, as well as miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

The arrest of both men was a joint effort between narcotics investigators with the Winona Police Department, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.