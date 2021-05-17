Two Winona Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be hosted by Winona Health this week.

The clinics will be held at the Parkview Office Building -- located at 825 Mankato Ave. in Winona -- from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered during both of these clinics, which are open to anyone 12 years old or older.

Both scheduled appointments and walk-ins will be available for each clinic.

Masks are still required during these clinics and during any other visits to or appointments at Winona Health, even now that a mask mandate is not enforced at the state or city level.

People vaccinated during these clinics should be prepared to visit Winona Health once again in approximately three weeks for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. It is not recommended to get the second dose somewhere else.

For more information or to schedule an appointment during these clinics, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.

