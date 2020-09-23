 Skip to main content
Two-vehicle accident in Buffalo County sends one to hospital with unknown injuries
An accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle Tuesday resulted in one driver being sent to the hospital with unknown injuries, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The crash investigation showed that the motorcyclist, Joshua Cichy, 46, of Red Wing was traveling northbound on CTH M on his motorcycle when he collided with an SUV driven by Yobahn Barragan-Sotelo, 42, of Fountain City.

According to the investigation, the collision occurred on a hill and curve in the roadway, and the resulting crash caused Cichy to go airborne and land in a ditch.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that Cichy is believed to have been traveling faster than the posted speed limit and was driving left of center when he collided with Barragan-Sotelo.

Due to the hill and corner in the roadway, the sheriff’s office said, neither party had enough time to avoid the collision.

Cichy was subsequently transferred to Gundersen Health System for treatment.

Barragan-Sotelo, as well as his child who had been in the vehicle, did not sustain any injuries.

Responding agencies included the Fountain City Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders, Winona Area Ambulance Services, Medlink Helicopter and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

