Two vaccine clinics scheduled in Winona this week
Two vaccine clinics scheduled in Winona this week

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

Two COVID-19 vaccinations clinics are set for Thursday in Winona.

The Pfizer vaccine, open to anyone 16 years old and up, will be offered at Winona Health from noon to 6 p.m., with appointments offered until 4 p.m. and walk-ins offered the entire time.

The vaccination clinic will be held in the Parkview Office Building, located at 825 Mankato Ave.

Second doses should be received at Winona Health about three weeks later.

For more information about the clinic or to schedule an appointment, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered Thursday at the East End Recreation Center — 210 Zumbro St. — during a clinic hosted by Winona County Health and Human Services.

The clinic will be from 6 to 7 p.m.

Anyone who is at least 18 years old can attend this clinic.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to pre-register, visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/reg/7235913060 or call 507-457-6375.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

A new clinical study shows the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is about 66 percent effective against moderate to severe COVID-19.That also includes variants. It's the same number the company released earlier this year.Right now the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on pause in the U.S. because of concerns over a possible link to rare cases of blood clots. 
