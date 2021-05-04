Two vaccine clinics scheduled in Winona this week

Two COVID-19 vaccinations clinics are set for Thursday in Winona.

The Pfizer vaccine, open to anyone 16 years old and up, will be offered at Winona Health from noon to 6 p.m., with appointments offered until 4 p.m. and walk-ins offered the entire time.

The vaccination clinic will be held in the Parkview Office Building, located at 825 Mankato Ave.

Second doses should be received at Winona Health about three weeks later.

For more information about the clinic or to schedule an appointment, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered Thursday at the East End Recreation Center — 210 Zumbro St. — during a clinic hosted by Winona County Health and Human Services.

The clinic will be from 6 to 7 p.m.

Anyone who is at least 18 years old can attend this clinic.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to pre-register, visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/reg/7235913060 or call 507-457-6375.