Two tornadoes confirmed in nearby communities Wednesday evening; NWS releases full reports

The National Weather Service of La Crosse has released its full report on the tornado that took place last Wednesday evening in Winona County – along with another area one that took place in Trempealeau.

The tornadoes are among at least 45 preliminarily confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the weather service’s Storm Prevention Center. Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota took the brunt of the damage.

The tornado in Winona County – which took place south and southeast of Lewiston in Wyattville – occurred from 8:09 to 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to NWS.

The tornado was not the first December tornado recorded in Minnesota history, but was part of the same storm system that did produce this historic tornado – as NWS has confirmed that there were multiple other tornadoes before it that evening, including one in Mower County, three in Fillmore County, and one in Wabasha County.

NWS estimates that the Wyattville tornado had peak winds of 85 miles per hour and a maximum width of 40 yards.

The report says that the tornado traveled about 0.6 miles along and near County Road 23, starting close to Almon Road and ending close to Morning Glory Drive.

This tornado caused damage to a garage, trees, a silo, and several other outbuildings, according to the NWS report. A home, on the same property as the silo, could be seen Thursday along County Road 23 with boards on its roof, which was likely necessary due to damage from the storm.

No one was injured or killed due to this tornado.

As for the tornado in Trempealeau, NWS reported It occurred from 8:23 to 8:24 p.m. and traveled about 0.7 miles – starting from the Mississippi River and heading over Sullivan Road between Spring Street and Sullivan’s Supper Club, before continuing near Eagle Bluff and ending near the corner of Seward Street and Ninth Street.

NWS stated in its report that the tornado, determined to be an EF-0, had a maximum width of 25 yards and estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour.

Multiple houses were damaged by the tornado, according to NWS, including four homes in a row on Seward Street that had trees fall on them.

NWS also reported that multiple trees were snapped in a wooded area.

No injuries or deaths were caused by the Trempealeau tornado.

Both Winona County and Trempealeau County, along with some neighboring counties, experienced a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Warning, along with a High Wind Warning last Wednesday.

NWS was expected to release reports on two more tornados — one in Winona County and one in Houston County — late Monday after surveys were completed. Information about these tornados will be available in Wednesday’s edition of the Winona Daily News and online.

Associated Press accounts were included in this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.