Two shots fired Saturday in Winona

Two shots were fired Saturday at approximately 3:23 a.m. on the 100 block of W. Seventh Street in Winona, the Winona Police Department confirmed later in the day.

The shots, from a handgun, included one inside and one outside of a residence. No one was injured due to the gunfire, police said.

There is no immediate danger present in the community still in relation to this incident, police said, as two suspects have been arrested.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the jail roster, only two individuals have been arrested Saturday who have remained in jail, with both facing possible charges of first-degree burglary of a dwelling and threats of violence with a reckless disregard of the risks to others.

The police department is expected to confirm the names of the suspects arrested in the upcoming week.

An investigation related to the incident is ongoing.

The Winona County Sheriff's Department assisted the police department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.