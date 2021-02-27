Two shots fired Saturday in Winona

Two shots were fired Saturday at approximately 3:23 a.m. on the 100 block of W. Seventh Street in Winona, the Winona Police Department confirmed later in the day.
The shots, from a handgun, included one inside and one outside of a residence. No one was injured due to the gunfire, police said.
There is no immediate danger present in the community still in relation to this incident, police said, as two suspects have been arrested.
According to the jail roster, only two individuals have been arrested Saturday who have remained in jail, with both facing possible charges of first-degree burglary of a dwelling and threats of violence with a reckless disregard of the risks to others.
The police department is expected to confirm the names of the suspects arrested in the upcoming week.
An investigation related to the incident is ongoing.
The Winona County Sheriff's Department assisted the police department.
Lee William Arnold
Age: 37
Charges: Reckless Disregard Risk and two counts of DWI
Isaiah Anthony Barr
Age: 30
Charges: Theft, Driving after Revocation and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Bahama Jay Boehmke
Age: 32
Charges: Two counts of First-Degree Driving While Impaired
Erick Jhovanni Bustillos-Cavazos
Age: 18
Charges: Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm, Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault and Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
Raymond Dean Cooper
Age: 44
Charges: Two counts of Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm with a Prior Conviction and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Kyle Bradley Duellman
Age: 22
Charges: Two counts of Fifth-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Craig Ray Hanville
Age: 47
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Grant Clifford Hauser
Age: 30
Charges: DWI
Mason Sean Maloney
Age: 20
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threats of Violence and two counts of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk
Matthew Brian Olson
Age: 31
Charges: Two counts of Domestic Abuse - Violating an Order for Protection
Hank Thomas Pernu
Age: 35
Charges: Stalking, Domestic Assault by Strangulation and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
Austin John Presson
Age: 26
Charges: Theft and two counts of DWI
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, Jr.
Age: 25
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Theft and Violating an Order for Protection
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
Age: 45
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of a Methamphetamine/Amphetamines
Brad William Underhill
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Threats of Violence, Possession of Ammo/Any Fireman with a Prior Conviction and two counts of Violating a No Contact Order
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Age: 42
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics, three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Joseph Bailly Wright
Age: 79
Charges: Second-Degree Murder with Intent - Not Premeditated
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Larry Joseph Zenk
Age: 69
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Misdemeanor Domestic Assault and Threats of Violence
