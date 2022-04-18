 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two seriously injured in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel were called to Hwy. M in the town of Buffalo, where they found a motorcycle and its two occupants in an open field 30 yards off the roadway. The driver, Matthew Roelle, 32, was unresponsive at the scene, and the passenger, Heidi Begniewski, 38, Cochrane, was alert.

Both were transported by Winona Ambulance to Winona Health and then airlifted by Medlink Air to another facility.

The sheriff's office says speed and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.

