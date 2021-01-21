Two new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Winona County; Minnesota breaks 6K deaths

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

The two new deaths included a resident between 65 and 69 years old and another between 85 and 89 years old.

The county’s totals are now at 3,919 cases and 48 deaths.

As for neighboring Houston County, 18 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were confirmed by MDH Thursday, raising the totals to 1,390 cases and 14 deaths.

The new death was a resident between 85 and 89 years old.

In Minnesota, 1,292 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday. The cases bring the state’s total to 450,762, including 35,256 health care workers, with 433,722 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,247,442 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,170,947 residents having been tested. Thirty-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,011.

Of these people, 3,825 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 23,676 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,926 having spent time in an intensive care unit.