Two new COVID-19 deaths, 28 cases confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day

Of the 28 cases, one is younger than 4 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; three are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; two are 70 to 74 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.