 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 28 cases confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

Two new COVID-19 deaths, 28 cases confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day

From the COLLECTION: Winona COVID-19 cases and updates series
{{featured_button_text}}

For the second day in a row, two new COVID-19 deaths and 28 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

The county’s totals are now at 3,248 cases and 38 deaths.

The two COVID-19 deaths were county residents are both between 70 and 74 years old.

Of the 28 cases, one is younger than 4 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; three are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; two are 70 to 74 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.

In neighboring Houston County, one new COVID-19 death and 22 new cases were confirmed Friday by MDH.

The death was a person between 85 and 89 years old.

Houston County’s totals are now at 951 cases and five deaths.

In Minnesota, 3,773 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cases bring the state’s total to 370,968, including 27,571 health care workers, with 327,509 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 4,789,829 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,726,470 residents having been tested.

Ninety-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,292.

Of these people, 2,819 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 19,251 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,188 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News