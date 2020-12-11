Two new COVID-19 deaths, 28 cases confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day

For the second day in a row, two new COVID-19 deaths and 28 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.
The county’s totals are now at 3,248 cases and 38 deaths.
The two COVID-19 deaths were county residents are both between 70 and 74 years old.
Of the 28 cases, one is younger than 4 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; three are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; two are 70 to 74 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.
In neighboring Houston County, one new COVID-19 death and 22 new cases were confirmed Friday by MDH.
The death was a person between 85 and 89 years old.
Houston County’s totals are now at 951 cases and five deaths.
In Minnesota, 3,773 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 370,968, including 27,571 health care workers, with 327,509 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 4,789,829 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,726,470 residents having been tested.
Ninety-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,292.
Of these people, 2,819 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 19,251 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,188 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
