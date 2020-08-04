Two new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Winona County; total reaches 249

Two more COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Tuesday, raising the total for the county to 249.
Neither the state nor the county health departments have released information about these new cases.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced, leaving the total for Winona County at 16.
In Minnesota, 606 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 57,162, with 50,426 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 6,506 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,078,695 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 878,111 residents having been tested.
Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,620.
Of these people, 1,233 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 5,346 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 328 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 159 are in intensive care units.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
