Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; totat now up to 83

Two new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Winona County, raising the total to 83, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Saturday.

No specific information about these new cases was released.

No new deaths in the county were announced, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 27,501 of 333,484 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 22,253 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation while 1,170 have died.

Statewide, 3,336 patients have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 473 remaining in hospitals Saturday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

