Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 91

Two new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the total to 91.

No updated demographics and other specific information about the county's cases will be released to protect the patients' privacy, Karen Sanness, Winona County Health and Human Services director, said.

There have been no hospitalizations in the county since May 1, Sanness said.

No new deaths have been announced in the county since April 30, leaving the total at 15.

"Winona County would like to remind everyone that places with large gatherings can be a potential high-risk area for the spread of coronavirus. Please keep this in mind when deciding to partake in large group activities, for example a bar," a release from county health and human services officials said Thursday.

"We encourage you to use social distancing and masks when you are out in the public. It is also very important to self isolate when you have tested positive for coronavirus. This helps to contain the spread of COVID-19 and infecting those who may be more vulnerable to infection," officials wrote.