Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 261
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, raising the county's total to 261.

No information about these new cases was announced by state or county officials. 

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced Sunday in the county, leaving the total at 16.

In Minnesota, 806 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

The cases bring the state’s total to 60,898, with 53,568 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 1,159,139 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 934,973 residents having been tested.

Nine new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,657.

Statewide, 5,555 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 312 remaining in hospitals Sunday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

