Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 259
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 259

Two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 259.

No information was released about these cases.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 16.

In Minnesota, 924 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 60,101, with 52,768 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 6,763 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,138,595 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 921,397 residents having been tested.

Eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,648.

Of these people, 1,245 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 5,506 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 309 remaining in hospitals Saturday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 154 are in intensive care.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

