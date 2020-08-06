Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 254

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, increasing the total to 254.
No information specifically about these new cases was released, but information was released Wednesday about the county’s first 252 cases.
Forty-one of these individuals were still in isolation as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, while 195 no longer needed to spend time in isolation.
Sixteen of these patients who tested positive for COVID-19 died, with these individuals ranging in age from 67 to older than 100 and having an average age of 81.66.
Twelve people in Winona County have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, with the individuals ranging in age from younger than 10 to 85 and having an average age of 44.44.
No new hospitalizations had occurred in the county since the county’s July 29 weekly data release.
The 240 individuals who did not require hospitalizations ranged in age from younger than 10 to older than 100 with an average age of 42.85, which is also the age range and average for all 252 cases.
Three Winona County residents spent time in an intensive care unit because of COVID-19, with these individuals ranging in age from 65 to 83 years old.
Of the county’s 12 diagnosed cases in August by 11 a.m. Wednesday, seven of them were between 0 and 19 years old and five were between 20 and 39 years old.
Of the 252 positive patients in the county, 216 lived in Winona; 10 lived in Saint Charles; and 10 lived in Lewiston, while the other 16 lived in towns unannounced due to low amounts of diagnosed cases in those zipcodes.
The genders of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county are 52% male with 132 cases and 48% female with 120 cases.
All of August’s cases so far, as of Wednesday, have been males.
The county announced Wednesday that 42 positive residents were asymptomatic, 162 were symptomatic and 46 were unknown, while two cases were still being investigated.
The county’s infection rate was at 0.496% as of Wednesday.
The infection rate has increased since July 29, with the rate having then being 0.455%.
As of Wednesday, 9,677 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County, with a positive rate of 2.7%. 8,568
Between July 28 and Aug. 4, 1,109 tests have been completed in Winona County.
This rate has stayed the same since July 29.
The state’s positive rate of tests is at 5.7%. This rate decreased by 0.1% since the state’s July 29 data release.
In Minnesota, 867 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 58,640, with 51,604 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 6,641 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,105,094 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,636.
Of these people, 1,240 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 5,421 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 319 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 153 are in intensive care units.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
