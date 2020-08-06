Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 254

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, increasing the total to 254.

No information specifically about these new cases was released, but information was released Wednesday about the county’s first 252 cases.

Forty-one of these individuals were still in isolation as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, while 195 no longer needed to spend time in isolation.

Sixteen of these patients who tested positive for COVID-19 died, with these individuals ranging in age from 67 to older than 100 and having an average age of 81.66.

Twelve people in Winona County have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, with the individuals ranging in age from younger than 10 to 85 and having an average age of 44.44.

No new hospitalizations had occurred in the county since the county’s July 29 weekly data release.

The 240 individuals who did not require hospitalizations ranged in age from younger than 10 to older than 100 with an average age of 42.85, which is also the age range and average for all 252 cases.

Three Winona County residents spent time in an intensive care unit because of COVID-19, with these individuals ranging in age from 65 to 83 years old.