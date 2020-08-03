Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 247

Two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, increasing the total to 247.
No information about these new cases was released.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county Monday.
In Minnesota, 622 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 56,560, with 49,565 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 6,425 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,070,925 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 872,004 residents having been tested.
Two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,616.
Of these people, 1,231 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 5,298 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 302 remaining in hospitals Monday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 153 are in intensive care units.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.