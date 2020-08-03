You are the owner of this article.
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 247
Two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, increasing the total to 247.

No information about these new cases was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county Monday.

In Minnesota, 622 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 56,560, with 49,565 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 6,425 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,070,925 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 872,004 residents having been tested.

Two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,616.

Of these people, 1,231 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 5,298 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 302 remaining in hospitals Monday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 153 are in intensive care units.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

