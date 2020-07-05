Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total raises to 124

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 124.

No information specifically about the cases has been released to protect the privacy of patients.

No new deaths in the county were announced, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 38,136 of 674,015 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 37,617 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 1,471 have died.

Statewide, 4,170 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 253 remaining in hospitals Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

