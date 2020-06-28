Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total raises to 112

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, raising the total to 112.

No information about these new cases was released, because of privacy protection for the patients.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 35,549 of 585,417 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 30,809 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,425 having died.

Statewide, 4,010 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 288 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

