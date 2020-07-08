You are the owner of this article.
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total now up to 131
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total now up to 131

Two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 131.

No information specifically about these new cases was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 463 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, raising the total to 39,589 with 34,902 no longer needing to be isolated.

Eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,485.

Statewide, 4,272 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 265 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

