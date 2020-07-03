You are the owner of this article.
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total now up to 122
Two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 122.

No information specifically about these new cases was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths in the county have occurred since April, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 37,624 of 645,172 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 32,347 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 1,466 have died.

Statewide, 4,139 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 270 remaining in hospitals Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

