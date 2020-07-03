Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total now up to 122

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 122.

No information specifically about these new cases was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths in the county have occurred since April, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 37,624 of 645,172 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 32,347 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 1,466 have died.

Statewide, 4,139 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 270 remaining in hospitals Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.