Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total now at 93

Two more COVID-19 cases in Winona County have been confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, raising the total to 93.
No information about these new cases has been released.
No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, leaving the total at 15 confirmed deaths.
In Minnesota, 32,031 of 475,152 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 27,709 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,361 having died.
Statewide, 3,748 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 339 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
