Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total now at 93

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more COVID-19 cases in Winona County have been confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, raising the total to 93.

No information about these new cases has been released.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, leaving the total at 15 confirmed deaths.

In Minnesota, 32,031 of 475,152 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 27,709 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,361 having died.

Statewide, 3,748 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 339 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.