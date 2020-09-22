Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; one case removed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, but one case was also removed from the county’s total.

The county’s COVID-19 total is now at 853, with the death total remaining at 18.

The case removed may have been deducted because of the residence of the patient being originally incorrectly determined.

No information about these new cases was released by state or county officials Tuesday, but the county is expected to release its weekly data Wednesday evening.

Winona County Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for people wanting to travel to La Crosse.

The organization is advising against people traveling to the city for leisure activities, such as dining, non-essential shopping and other unnecessary activities.

Throughout the last week in La Crosse, most days included single-day increases of at least 90 new cases, with a high of 254 being recorded Friday alone.