Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; no people older than 80 diagnosed this month so far

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 286.

No new deaths from the disease were announced in the county, leaving the total at 17.

While no information was released about the two new cases, the county’s public health staff did release information about the county’s first 284 cases Wednesday evening.

Of those people, only 24 remained in isolation Wednesday, with the other 260 no longer required to take such precautions.

The age range of the county’s patients is younger than 10 to older than 100, with a median age of 34.

The county’s 272 non-hospitalized patients have had the same median range, but have had a median age of 39.

Of the county’s first 284 who tested positive, 28 are between 0 and 19 years old, 11 of which were diagnosed so far in August; 131 are between 20 and 39 years old, 18 of which were diagnosed so far in August; 51 are between 40 and 59 years old, nine of which were diagnosed so far in August; 42 are between 60 and 79 years old, 6 of which were diagnosed so far in August; and 32 are 80 or older, none of which have been diagnosed yet in August.