Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; no people older than 80 diagnosed this month so far

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 286.
No new deaths from the disease were announced in the county, leaving the total at 17.
While no information was released about the two new cases, the county’s public health staff did release information about the county’s first 284 cases Wednesday evening.
Of those people, only 24 remained in isolation Wednesday, with the other 260 no longer required to take such precautions.
The age range of the county’s patients is younger than 10 to older than 100, with a median age of 34.
The county’s 272 non-hospitalized patients have had the same median range, but have had a median age of 39.
Of the county’s first 284 who tested positive, 28 are between 0 and 19 years old, 11 of which were diagnosed so far in August; 131 are between 20 and 39 years old, 18 of which were diagnosed so far in August; 51 are between 40 and 59 years old, nine of which were diagnosed so far in August; 42 are between 60 and 79 years old, 6 of which were diagnosed so far in August; and 32 are 80 or older, none of which have been diagnosed yet in August.
In the week prior to Wednesday, 19 of the cases were diagnosed, with eight of the cases being people in the 20 to 39 years old range, one being someone 19 or younger, seven being between 40 and 59 years old, and three being between 60 and 79 years old.
This trend of low diagnosis in older residents has occurred throughout the summer during the pandemic.
It was not announced how many people are currently hospitalized, but 12 residents in the county since the start of the pandemic have been admitted because of COVID-19.
Those hospitalized range in age from younger than 10 to 85, with the median age being 50.
No new people have been hospitalized in Winona County because of COVID-19 in the two weeks prior to Wednesday.
Three people have ended up spending time in an intensive care unit in the county because of the disease, with the age range for those residents spanning from 65 to 83 years old. The median age of these patients is 81.
One new death had occurred in the past week, which brings the median age to 85 for those who have died in the county because of COVID-19. The age range is 67 to older than 100.
This median age had dropped from 87.5 on the prior Wednesday.
The genders of the county’s first 284 patients are 148 females — or 54% of the cases — and 136 males.
Eleven of the cases in the week leading up to Wednesday were females, while eight were males.
Of these patients, 230 live in Winona; 12 live in St. Charles; 15 live in Lewiston; and 27 live in unannounced locations.
In the county, 193 positive residents were symptomatic, while 44 were asymptomatic and 47 were not noted as being symptomatic or not.
The county’s infection rate is at 0.559%, which is very much below neighboring Olmsted County’s 1.185%.
Winona County’s infection rate was higher than the prior week’s, though, which was at 0.522%.
Rates of other neighboring counties are at 0.370% in Fillmore County, 0.338% in Houston County and 0.476% in Wabasha County.
The 14-day case rate in the county per 10,000 people, based on the date range of July 26 to Aug. 8, is 8.85.
Based on the Minnesota Safe Learning Plan’s opening recommendations for schools, this currently puts Winona County near the top of the range for in-person learning for all students.
This does not currently affect the decision of the Winona Area Public Schools to have hybrid education for all students.
In Winona County, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 10,923 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with a positive rate of 2.7%.
This rate has not changed since the prior week’s reported rate.
The state’s rate of positive tests is at 5.5%, which is less than the prior week’s at 5.6%.
In Minnesota, 698 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 67,308, with 60,605 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 7,479 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,322,220 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,030,093 residents having been tested.
Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,745.
Of these people, 1,298 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,019 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 309 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 148 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.