Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total raises to 133

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 133.

No information specifically about these new cases was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county since April, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 589 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, raising the total to 40,163 with 35,193 no longer needing to be isolated.

In total for the state, 705,440 COVID-19 tests have come back positive.

Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,490.

Statewide, 4,305 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 251 remaining in hospitals Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

