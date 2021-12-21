Two more tornadoes confirmed in area, both EF-1s

Two more area tornadoes during the Dec. 15 storms have been confirmed by the National Weather Service of La Crosse — bringing the area total up to four.

One of the newly recorded tornadoes, both of which were recorded as EF-1s, occurred close to the city of Winona in Homer.

The tornado started in a ridgetop area west-northwest of Pickwick near the intersection of Pleasant Ridge Road and Government Point Road and traveled across the community of Homer, ending on an island in the Mississippi River, according to NWS.

The tornado, which lasted from 8:16 to 8:18 p.m., had a maximum width of 40 yards and traveled a total of 2.4 miles.

The estimated wind peak was 100 miles per hour, NWS shared.

The tornado mainly caused damage to trees and a few outbuildings, with the worst damage occurring when it cut a narrow path through hardwoods in the northeast section of its path.

NWS said the tornado seemed to be at its worst in this narrow path before slowing to a high EF-0 or low EF-1 as it caused sporadic tree damage in Homer for the rest of its travels.

As for the second newly recorded tornado, it began near State Highway 16 near Little Valley Road, just west of Houston.

The tornado, which occurred from 8:06 to 8:11 p.m., traveled northeast over the Root River State Trail, Root River, Omodt Road, Perkins Valley Drive, State Highway 76, Money Creek, Campbell Creek, Doblar Road, and Larman Drive, before ending at the Houston County and Winona County line, according to NWS.

In total, the tornado traveled 7.4 miles.

It’s tied so far as the widest tornado recorded by NWS of La Crosse during the Dec. 15 storms, with a maximum width of 250 yards. A tornado recorded in Fillmore County had the same maximum width.

The estimated peak winds for the tornado in Houston County reached 90 miles per hour.

The NWS reported Monday that there was tree damage and farm building damage as the result of this tornado.

A full summary about this tornado was not released yet by NWS as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Nineteen tornadoes in total have been recorded by the NWS of La Crosse during the Dec. 15 storms.

