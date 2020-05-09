Two more positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 70 cases

Two more positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winona County, raising the total to 70 cases, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Saturday.
No new deaths were confirmed in the county Saturday, leaving the total at 15 deaths.
County health officials have continued throughout the pandemic to remind residents that there may be more positive cases than what has been confirmed, due to lack of testing and asymptomatic patients.
In Minnesota, 10,790 people have tested positive for the disease, with 6,322 no longer needing to be in isolation and 558 having died.
Of the state's cases, 1,612 patients have been hospitalized, with 476 remaining in hospitals as of Saturday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
