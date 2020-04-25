Two more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Winona County, total up to 66

Two more Winona County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the total to 66, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Saturday.
No information specific to the new cases was released.
No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were confirmed Saturday.
Winona County health officials have continued to remind community members that they should suspect that there are more COVID-19 cases than what have been announced, because there is limited testing available.
In Minnesota, 3,446 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, with 1,654 no longer needing to be in isolation and 244 having died.
Of the state’s cases, 797 people have been hospitalized, with 288 remaining in the hospital as of Saturday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
