Two more COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Winona County; total now at 74

Two new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Winona County, raising the total to 74, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

No more COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county Thursday, leaving the total at 15. At least 14 of these deaths occurred in Sauer Health Care.

Because of limited testing at the start of the pandemic and asymptomatic individuals, health officials have recommended that people suspect that there are more cases than what has been diagnosed.

In Minnesota, 13,435 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 9,136 no longer needing to be in isolation and 663 having died.

Of the state’s cases, 1,915 patients have required hospitalization, with 498 remaining in hospitals as of Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

