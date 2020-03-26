Two more cases of COVID-19 identified in Winona County; total now up to 4

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Winona County, raising the total to four since the first cases were announced Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

While new information has not been released yet about the two new cases, the first two cases were people over the age of 70 who are now in isolation and are recovering.

According to MDH, as of Thursday morning, 12,950 people have been tested in Minnesota, with 346 resulting in positives. Of these people, 134 no longer need to be in isolation.

Forty-one people have been hospitalized in Minnesota because of the disease, with 31 of these people still in the hospital as of Thursday.

The state has experienced two deaths from COVID-19.

Unlike most counties in southeast Minnesota, Houston County has not had a positive COVID-19 case yet as of Thursday morning.

