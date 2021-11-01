 Skip to main content
Two injured in separate Winona county crashes

A pair of auto crashes last week in Winona resulted in injuries.

The first occurred Oct. 26, when a pair of southbound vehicles on Hwy. 61 near Bundy Boulevard collided in the left lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. One of the drivers, Alizabeth Margaret Mccracken, 21, Winona, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, Keagen Christophe Haffele, 21, Monroe, Wisconsin, was uninjured.

The second was a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 14 west of Winona Oct. 28 shortly before 9 p.m. A eastbound vehicle driven by Jarin Michael Hanson, 18, Winona, crossed into the westbound lane and entered a ditch.

Hanson was transported to a Winona hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

