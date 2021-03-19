Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago passenger rail project open for comment

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, together with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, is seeking public input on proposed intercity passenger rail service improvements for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago corridor.

“The importance of intercity connectivity and travel options cannot be overlooked when considering regional transportation,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “The Milwaukee-Chicago Hiawatha as well as the Amtrak Empire Builder in 2019 were operating at or near capacity during peak travel seasons and forecasted demand is growing.

"As the population ages and more and more young professionals and businesses consider moving to our states, the need for increased transportation options is vital to grow local economies and improve the quality of life. This project leverages the existing rail corridor and passenger rail service to significantly improve the value of this transportation option across the state. This not only serves major Midwestern cities, but many rural communities along the route.”