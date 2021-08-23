 Skip to main content
Truck belonging to missing Arcadia fire chief recovered; dead body found
A vehicle belonging to a missing local chief was recovered Sunday in Sawyer County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, police in Sawyer County located the missing truck belonging to Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief Jeffrey P. Halvorson of Arcadia in a remote wooded area near Hayward. A dead body was found inside, but police have yet to make a positive identification.

Police say the investigation hasn't revealed evidence of foul play.

Halvorson was last seen Aug. 18 driving a gray 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with a steel cargo rack and was reported missing 2½ days later.

