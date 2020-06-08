Tropical storm making rare appearance in upper Midwest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another big storm headed our way — courtesy of Cristobal.

After last week’s hail, high winds and heavy rain, remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal are expected to hit our region Tuesday.

Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is forecast — and that means the possibility of flash flooding along area streams and rivers.

In addition, winds are expected to pick up Wednesday, especially in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, where northwest gusts up to 40 mph are predicted, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.

The weather services urges people to be aware of the risk for mudslides and tree damage, as well as possible power outages.

