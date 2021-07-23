Triple homicide under investigation near Holmen; no suspects in custody

A triple homicide in Town of Hamilton is under investigation after three bodies were discovered early Friday morning.
At 4:57 a.m., a 911 call was received reporting three deceased persons at the entrance to Milestone Materials, Romskog Quarry, N6290 County Trunk M. Employees arriving at work made the discovery and made the emergency call.
During a press conference, La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, State Patrol, La Crosse County District Attorney’s office and La Crosse County medical examiner are currently on the scene, which is being processed.
“We believe at this time it was a targeted act. We do not know the reason,” Wolf said. “There were no vehicles left at the scene. It’s a very fluid case at the present time, it’s a very complicated crime scene.
“We are trying to identify the victims, which we hope will lead us to potential suspects,” Wolf said. No suspects are currently in custody.
Residents in the area with any information about the crime, which is believed to have occurred Thursday night or early Friday morning, are asked to call Crime Stoppers or the non-emergency line, 608-785-5942.
“We are getting a lot of information. It’s coming very fast,” Wolf said. “We are following up on a number of leads.”
Age and gender of the victims and cause of death are not presently known, as the bodies were being processed at the time of the press conference following securing and processing of the scene. Autopsies are anticipated to occur in Rochester soon.
Wolf says “this wasn’t a random act,” noting, “I don’t think there is reason for concern for any of the residents in the communities.”
The Sheriff’s Office anticipates sending releases on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with a press conference to be called if any major developments occur.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.