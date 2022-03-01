Trial ordered for man accused of shooting at La Crosse police officer

A 34-year-old La Crosse man accused of firing a weapon in the direction of a La Crosse police officer was bound over for trial Tuesday in two separate cases.

Curtis W. Ross II faces felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of cocaine possession after he was arrested Feb. 22 by La Crosse police, who were pursuing Ross as a suspect in a theft complaint.

Ross also faces a trial stemming from an Oct. 29, 2021, altercation with a woman on George Street. He was charged with six misdemeanors, including battery and use of a dangerous weapon, along with a felony bail jumping charge.

During the preliminary hearing on the Feb. 22 incident, La Crosse Police Department patrol officer Hayden Halvorson described being dispatched to a residential area near UW-La Crosse, where he encountered Ross while still inside his patrol vehicle.

Halvorson said he shined his vehicle’s headlights on Ross and then saw a “muzzle flash” that he believed was the result of a firearm discharge. He estimated the single shot, fired “in the direction of myself and the squad car,” came within 20-25 yards of the vehicle. He said the shot was in a residential area.

After the shot was fired, Halvorson called for additional personnel, and a security perimeter was set up in the neighborhood. Ross was later found hiding underneath a vehicle and arrested without incident.

Halvorson said police recovered a silver and black handgun and a spent shell casing near where the shot was fired.

The criminal complaint also charged Ross with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of heroin with intent to deliver. There was no testimony Tuesday about any drugs seized from Ross during the arrest, and his attorney, Jeffrey Mochalski, asked for those charges to be dropped.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Sanford said his office hasn’t decided how to proceed on the felony drug charges. Judge Scott Horne left the door open for those two charges to be added later.

Ross is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.