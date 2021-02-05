Trempealeau: School bus overturned in head-on collision, no children involved

A school bus overturned in Arcadia Friday morning during a head-on collision.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said the collision occurred when a pickup driver on State Road 93 near Lewis Valley Road lost control, crossed the centerline and entered the northbound lane, striking the school bus.

As a result of the collision, the bus overturned and the driver of the pickup was injured.

No children were on the bus at the time of the collision.

The incident is still under investigation by Trempealeau authorities and the identities of the drivers have not been released.

Assisting agencies include the Arcadia Fire Department and Arcadia Ambulance.

