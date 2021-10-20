Trempealeau police officer cited in traffic crash

A village of Trempealeau police officer has been cited for failure to yield the right-of-way after a two-vehicle collision Monday.

According to the Trempealeau Police Department, the officer was on duty driving a marked police vehicle when the collision occurred at the intersection of 3rd and Fremont street. The department says the crash occurred after the officer failed to yield at a stop sign.

One person was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to a hospital in La Crosse for minor injuries.

The police department says it won't release the names of the people involved in the crash until next of kin have been notified and upon approval of police chief Timothy Moen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and is being handled by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

