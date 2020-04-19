Trempealeau Lions supporting small businesses

The Trempealeau Lions Club will invest $4,000 in small businesses in its community through the purchase of gift certificates.
More than 25 local businesses will receive funds from the Lions in an effort to provide much-needed cash during the state's safer-at-home restrictions. Each year, the Trempealeau Lions Club gives back more than $25,000 to the community through a variety of grants, scholarships and direct donations.
Visit the Trempealeau Lions Club website to learn more and donate at trempealeaulions.com.
