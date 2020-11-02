Trempealeau issues advisory for those voting in person

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, the Trempealeau County Health Department is advising residents to taking extra precautions if they plan on voting in-person Tuesday.
The health department notes that residents who have COVID-19 have the right to leave their home and vote even if they are in quarantine or are isolating.
Naturally, this applies to those who have not voted absentee or by mail.
While the following guidelines are advisable to residents in Trempealeau, they can also be applied abroad.
Those planning on voting in person are advised to:
- Practice good physical distancing (maintain at least six feet from non-household members whenever possible)
- Wear face covering. However, it is not required to vote.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash hands or use hand sanitizer before or after visiting the polling location.
For those who plan on voting while under quarantine or isolation, many of the aforementioned guidelines apply, but the health department also advises a resident to consider curbside voting. To do this, a resident must contact their municipal clerk ahead of time to learn more about curbside voting procedures at their polling place.
Resident who have a written notice from their medical or public health provider that they are under quarantine are also asked to contact their municipal clerk ahead of time to inquire about voting options.
Wearing a mask and social distancing are highly encouraged for those who are voting while under quarantine or isolation.
Trempealeau residents can learn more about voting during the pandemic by visiting the Wisconsin Election Commission’s website: https://elections.wi.gov/covid-19
For residents living on the Minnesota side, voting information can be found at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website: www.sos.state.mn.us/election-administration-campaigns/elections-calendar/house-district-30a-special-election.
