Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office releases name of deceased victim from Thursday car crash

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the victim and surviving driver involved in a Thursday two-vehicle car crash in the town of Preston.

Ernest J. Berg, 68, of Blair, died from injuries sustained in the crash, which left the driver of the second vehicle, Micah L. Nehring, 17, of Whitehall, and his 14-year-old passenger, also of Whitehall, with minor injuries.

According to a report from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday. An investigation of the scene revealed Berg, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, was headed north and making a left turn onto State Road when he came into the path of the southbound Chevrolet C1500 driven by Nehring.

Berg was ejected and became pinned under his vehicle. He was extracted from under the vehicle and transported to Tri-County Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries. Nehring and his passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to Tri-County Memorial Hospital. Hwy. 53 and State Road 95 were closed during the initial investigation.

Assisting with the crash were the Blair Police Department, Whitehall Police Department, Arcadia Police Department, Blair-Preston Fire Department, Whitehall Fire Department, Glencoe-Arcadia Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, and Gundersen Air. Investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

