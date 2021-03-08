Trempealeau County finishes its eligible vaccine waitlist, hopes for more residents to sign up

Trempealeau County has accomplished the important task of vaccinating all of its 65-and-older waitlist for the COVID-19 task, county staff revealed in a release Friday.

With 21.7% of the entire county having received theri first dose and about 10.2% having received both doses, the work continues.

With more elders still present in the county unvaccinated, the county is calling out for help with getting those eligible and still interested registered as soon as possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The form can be filled out at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210336562588157.

The Trempealeau County Aging and Disability Recourse Center is available to help with filling out the form. Its staff can be contacted at 715-538-2001.

“We want to ensure that everyone who can and wants to be vaccinated is able to access a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Let’s work together as a community to make that happen,” Friday’s release read.

Trempealeau County Health Department is partnering with Gundersen Tri-County, Mayo Clinic in Arcadia and Mayo Clinic in Osseo to accomplish its goal of vaccinating everyone eligible.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.