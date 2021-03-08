 Skip to main content
Trempealeau County finishes its eligible vaccine waitlist, hopes for more residents to sign up
Trempealeau County finishes its eligible vaccine waitlist, hopes for more residents to sign up

Coronavirus Outbreak

Trempealeau County has accomplished the important task of vaccinating all of its 65-and-older waitlist for the COVID-19 task, county staff revealed in a release Friday.

With 21.7% of the entire county having received theri first dose and about 10.2% having received both doses, the work continues.

With more elders still present in the county unvaccinated, the county is calling out for help with getting those eligible and still interested registered as soon as possible.

The form can be filled out at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210336562588157.

The Trempealeau County Aging and Disability Recourse Center is available to help with filling out the form. Its staff can be contacted at 715-538-2001.

“We want to ensure that everyone who can and wants to be vaccinated is able to access a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Let’s work together as a community to make that happen,” Friday’s release read.

Trempealeau County Health Department is partnering with Gundersen Tri-County, Mayo Clinic in Arcadia and Mayo Clinic in Osseo to accomplish its goal of vaccinating everyone eligible.

