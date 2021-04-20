 Skip to main content
Trempealeau County crash leaves one injured
Trempealeau County crash leaves one injured

One person was medically transported after a two-vehicle crash Monday in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a commercial box truck and a four-door sedan collided shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 93 and Hwy. 35-54. Investigators determined both drivers believed it was their turn to proceed through the intersection prior to the crash.

The single occupant of the sedan was transported from the scene by Tri-State Ambulance.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

